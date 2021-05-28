GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,322,625 shares of company stock valued at $888,679,084 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.