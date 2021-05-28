GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,460 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of DIN opened at $95.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

