GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 93,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.63 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

