GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 20,757 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR opened at $45.19 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

