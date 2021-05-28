Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.15

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.15 and traded as high as C$31.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCG shares. CIBC upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$857.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$781,440. Insiders have acquired 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507 over the last quarter.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.