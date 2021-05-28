Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,007 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 144,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,740. The company has a market capitalization of $307.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

