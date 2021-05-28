Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

