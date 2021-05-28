Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $320.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,295. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

