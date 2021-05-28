Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.75 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

