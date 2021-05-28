Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

