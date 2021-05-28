Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.15. 211,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,455. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

