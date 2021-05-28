Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,872 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

