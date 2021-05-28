Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.980-1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 5,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

