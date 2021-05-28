Harbor Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harbor Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.96. 7,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

