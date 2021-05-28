Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $331,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.28. 2,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

