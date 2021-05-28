Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,219. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

