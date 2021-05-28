Harbor Financial Services LLC Invests $547,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.