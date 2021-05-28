Harbor Financial Services LLC Purchases 40 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $315.39. 6,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,320. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $126.44 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average of $274.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

