Harbor Financial Services LLC Sells 668 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.86. 9,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,011. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.