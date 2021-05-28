Harbor Financial Services LLC Takes $300,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. 31,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,076. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

