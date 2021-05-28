Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $412,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC opened at $150.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,781 shares of company stock worth $95,833,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.