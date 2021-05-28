Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ARKG stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

