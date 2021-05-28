Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,079,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

