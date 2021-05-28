Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.57

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

