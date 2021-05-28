Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.31 million, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

