Head to Head Contrast: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conduent and Ucommune International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.16 billion 0.40 -$118.00 million $0.62 12.55 Ucommune International $134.43 million 1.28 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conduent and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.88%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -1.93% 14.08% 3.88% Ucommune International N/A -24.36% -11.54%

Risk & Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conduent beats Ucommune International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

