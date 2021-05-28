Head-To-Head Review: iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Manhattan Associates and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $149.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 14.82% 43.99% 19.53% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and iEntertainment Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 14.73 $87.24 million $1.40 96.96 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. It also provides inventory optimization and planning solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, the company resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

