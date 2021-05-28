Head-To-Head Survey: Nanobiotix (NBTX) & Its Competitors

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nanobiotix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Nanobiotix Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

14.0% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $2.87 million -$38.37 million -10.70 Nanobiotix Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

Nanobiotix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nanobiotix. Nanobiotix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nanobiotix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nanobiotix Competitors 4590 17554 38656 766 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Nanobiotix’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nanobiotix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nanobiotix peers beat Nanobiotix on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

