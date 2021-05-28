HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 100.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HHR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

