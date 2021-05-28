Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $404.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.20 million and the highest is $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,276. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.