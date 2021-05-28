Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers Sells 48,103 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $425,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HL opened at $8.97 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.10, a PEG ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

