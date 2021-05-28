Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Raised to $8.95

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price upped by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.95 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $485,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.