Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $485,242. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.