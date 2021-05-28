Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $334.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00075134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00048165 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00283462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00044514 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,430,320,583 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.