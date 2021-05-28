Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,044. Helix Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,548,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

