Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3996 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.88 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

