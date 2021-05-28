Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.75

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 15291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

