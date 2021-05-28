Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

HCCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.