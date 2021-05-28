Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1,920.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

