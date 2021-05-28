HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

HXPLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

