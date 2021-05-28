HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 592,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,105,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 1,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

