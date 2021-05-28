HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.88% of TechTarget worth $114,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 43.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,446. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TTGT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $70.63. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.