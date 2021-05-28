HighTower Advisors LLC Has $136.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $136,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 44,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,416. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

