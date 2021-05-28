HighTower Advisors LLC Has $253.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $253,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,264. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

