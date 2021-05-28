Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Thursday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 965.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 955.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

