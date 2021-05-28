Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 88,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON remained flat at $$231.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

