Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.17. 65,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

