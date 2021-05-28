Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.26 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.