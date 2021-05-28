Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.76

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.76 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), with a volume of 98,589 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.21. The firm has a market cap of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

