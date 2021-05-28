Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

